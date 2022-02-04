The C.D.C. Adds Wastewater Data to Its Covid-19 Tracker

(New York Times) – More than a year after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention established its National Wastewater Surveillance System, the agency added wastewater data to its Covid-19 data tracker on Friday, providing a quick glimpse of whether the levels of coronavirus are rising or falling in hundreds of communities across the country. People who are infected with the coronavirus shed the virus in their feces, and analyzing wastewater can help officials estimate how prevalent the virus is in a particular community and which variants are circulating. (Read More)