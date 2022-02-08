No Internet, Bad Food and Dirty Rooms: Olympic Athletes Struggle in COVID Quarantine

(NPR) – Olympic athletes who test positive for COVID-19 and forced to isolate in Beijing are reporting serious issues with their quarantine conditions. Team officials from Germany, Belgium, and Russia said their athletes are facing nightmarish situations, like poor to no internet connection, bad food, and no training equipment, in the so-called quarantine hotels set up by Chinese officials.