The IRS Drops Facial Recognition Verification After Uproar

(Wired) – The Internal Revenue Service is dropping a controversial facial recognition system that requires people to upload video selfies when creating new IRS online accounts. “The IRS announced it will transition away from using a third-party service for facial recognition to help authenticate people creating new online accounts,” the agency said on Monday. “The transition will occur over the coming weeks in order to prevent larger disruptions to taxpayers during filing season. During the transition, the IRS will quickly develop and bring online an additional authentication process that does not involve facial recognition.” (Read More)