Amazon Rolls Out Its Telehealth Service Nationwide

(CNBC) – Amazon is rolling out its telehealth service, known as Amazon Care, nationwide, the company announced Tuesday. Amazon Care launched in 2019 as a pilot program for employees in and around the company’s Seattle headquarters. The program provides virtual-care visits, as well as free telehealth consultations and in-home visits for a fee from nurses for testing and vaccinations. It has since expanded into more of a primary care service. (Read More)