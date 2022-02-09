New Symptoms and Conditions Rise Sharply After COVID-19 Hospitalizations

(Medscape) – A new study provides more evidence of a possible link between severe COVID-19 and subsequent diagnosis of type 2 diabetes. More than 7% of COVID-positive hospitalized adult patients were diagnosed with the condition within a few months compared with just 1.7% of nonhospitalized COVID-positive patients. Among hospitalized and ventilated COVID-positive patients, the rate was nearly 17%. (Read More)