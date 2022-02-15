Sewage Sampling Already Tracks Covid. What Else Can It Find?

(Wired) – For more than 18 months, wastewater sampling has been a crucial tool for monitoring the Covid pandemic in parts of the US; just 10 days ago, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention debuted a nationwide data dashboard that reports SARS-CoV-2 isolations from sewage. But researchers working in what is still a pretty small field say we should expand wastewater monitoring beyond the search for the virus that causes Covid—not only to detect known health problems emerging in new areas, but also to ring the alarm over novel pathogens that could spark the next pandemic. (Read More)