Ambulance Rides Are Getting a Lot More Expensive

(Axios) – The cost of an ambulance ride has soared over the past five years, according to a report from FAIR Health, shared first with Axios. Why it matters: Patients typically have little ability to choose their ambulance provider, and often find themselves on the hook for hundreds, if not thousands of dollars. The details: Most ambulance trips billed insurers for “advanced life support,” according to FAIR Health’s analysis. (Read More)