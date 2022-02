Omicron Variant No More Severe Than Original Strain: WHO

(Medical Xpress) – The BA.2 variant of the Omicron coronavirus strain is not more severe than the original, the World Health Organization said on Tuesday. Based on a sample of people from various countries, "we are not seeing a difference in severity of BA.1 compared to BA.2," Maria Van Kerkhove, a senior WHO official, said in an online question and answer session.