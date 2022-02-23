This Plastic Dot Sniffs Out Infections Doctors Can’t See

(Wired) – Mills specializes in detecting volatile chemicals, from stinky sulfides to odorless CO 2 . His lab has focused on sensing gasses as signatures of strange life in undesirable places: Think contaminated ground beef and—more recently—infected wounds. In a study published last month in the journal Chemical Communications, Mills unveiled a simple CO 2 detector that can be inserted into dressings for chronic wounds. It changes color when it senses rising concentrations of the gas, a tell-tale sign of dangerous infections. (Read More)