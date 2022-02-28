STAT and MIT Rooted Out the Weaknesses in Health Care Algorithms. Here’s How We Did It

February 28, 2022

(STAT News) – In July 2021, STAT and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology set out to answer a simple question with big implications for the use of AI in medicine: How do popular algorithms used to warn of bad outcomes for patients hold up over time? The months-long experiment, born of a novel partnership in journalism and science, yielded an illuminating result: the algorithms deteriorated over several years, delivering faulty advice about which patients were at the highest risk of deadly complications and prolonged hospital stays. (Read More)

