Spurred by Pandemic, U.S. Government Will Revisit Federal Policies on Risky Virus Research

(Science) – In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. government is revisiting its oversight of experiments that involve modifying pathogens in ways that might make them more harmful to people. Yesterday, White House officials and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) asked an expert advisory board to undertake a swift, broad review of the agency's policies that aim to make sure federally funded studies of viruses and other microbes that could cause a pandemic are undertaken safely, and to bar funding for experiments deemed too risky. The review—to be conducted over 10 months by the National Science Advisory Board for Biosecurity (NSABB)—could include consideration of whether controversial coronavirus experiments funded by the United States in China should have received stricter scrutiny. The panel might also explore whether the United States should fund any such pathogen research conducted abroad, where NIH may have less ability to enforce its rules.