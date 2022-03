Long COVID: Patients May Develop Damage: Study

(Medscape) – Some patients with long COVID may have long-lasting nerve damage that could lead to fatigue, sensory changes, and pain in the hands and feet, according to a new study published in the journal Neurology: Neuroimmunology & Neuroinflammation. The nerve damage, which has been seen even among mild coronavirus cases, appears to be caused by immunity problems triggered by infection. (Read More)