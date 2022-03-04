COVID Curbs Linked to 720,000 Fewer Dengue Fever Cases in 2020–Study

(Reuters) – COVID-19-related restrictions on people’s movements and interactions may be linked to a sharp decline in cases of mosquito-borne dengue fever in 2020, offering new insight into how it might be controlled, according to a study. The study in the Lancet Infectious Diseases journal found 720,000 fewer cases of dengue than were expected occurred globally in 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic began. (Read More)