Why Some Doctors Let Patients Skip Weight Checks

(Wall Street Journal) – The obligatory stepping on the scale is a dreaded part of doctor visits for many patients. Now, some doctors are letting people opt out of weigh-ins. More doctors are de-emphasizing weight as a barometer of health as patients in recent years have lobbied to reduce focus on weight. Health professionals say they are trying to avoid stigmatizing patients and want to make sure that discomfort with weigh-ins doesn’t dissuade people from coming in. (Read More)