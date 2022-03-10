COVID-Related Cognitive Decline Predicted to Boost Global Dementia Rates

(Medscape) – Cognitive decline is common after COVID-19 infection, in new findings that provide much-needed information on the long-term dynamic trajectory of cognitive changes after COVID-19. “We found that COVID-19, especially severe COVID-19, was associated with an increased risk of post-infection cognitive impairment and a faster speed of longitudinal cognitive decline,” Yan-Jiang Wang, MD, PhD, professor and director, Department of Neurology and Center for Clinical Neuroscience, Daping Hospital, Chongqing, China told Medscape Medical News. (Read More)