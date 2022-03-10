As Providers Are Accused of Interfering with Access to Patient Data, Pressure Builds on Government to Act

(STAT News) – Patients, lawyers, developers, and others across the country have lodged more than 250 federal complaints against health care providers they say have made it harder for patients to access their own electronic medical data. Now, pressure is mounting on the federal agencies investigating the claims to handle them faster — and to disclose far more details about what they find. Health technology leaders and former federal officials have started publicly pressing the Department of Health and Human Services to more aggressively approach instances of “information blocking,” or any interference with the exchange and sharing of patient data. (Read More)