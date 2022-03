Lasting Depression and Anxiety Can Follow Severe Cases of Covid

(NBC News) – Feelings of depression and anxiety can last nearly a year and a half after a serious bout of Covid-19, according to a study released Monday. The research, published in The Lancet Public Health, is among the first to analyze long-term mental health repercussions following severe cases of Covid, which researchers described as being unable to get out of bed for at least a week. (Read More)