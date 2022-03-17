U.S. Covid-19 Hospital Admissions Near a Low, But New Risks Loom

(Wall Street Journal) – A tangle of encouraging trends in the U.S. and concerning signs abroad are raising questions about the Covid-19 pandemic’s trajectory. Counts of newly admitted Covid-19 patients in U.S. hospitals are nearing their lowest recorded level after any prior surge. The seven-day average for patients with confirmed and suspected Covid-19 cases admitted to hospitals slid to 6,406 by Wednesday, down from a record high that topped 28,000 in January, a Wall Street Journal analysis of federal data shows. (Read More)