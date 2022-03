Most Medical Debt Soon to Vanish from Credit Reports

(Axios) – The country’s major credit-reporting firms will soon remove roughly 70% of medical collection debt from Americans’ credit reports. Why it matters: Medical debt is the most common source of collection-related blackmarks on credit reports. It can lower people’s credit scores, making it harder or more expensive to secure mortgages, auto loans and other credit — and even make it harder to secure a job. (Read More)