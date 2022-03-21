When AI Takes a Human Touch: How a Team Effort to Improve Patient Care in Hospitals Paid Off

(STAT News) – The project began with a vexing problem. Imaging tests that turned up unexpected issues — such as suspicious lung nodules — were being overlooked by busy caregivers, and patients who needed prompt follow-up weren’t getting it. After months of discussion, the leaders of Northwestern Medicine coalesced around a heady solution: Artificial intelligence could be used to identify these cases and quickly ping providers. If only it were that easy. (Read More)