Experts Call for More Investments in Wastewater Surveillance

(Axios) – Wastewater monitoring programs around the nation indicate a new surge of COVID-19 similar to Europe’s may be on its way in the U.S. But public health authorities aren’t getting a full picture because a hoped-for national early warning system remains a patchwork quilt. State of play: More than 700 sites around the U.S. report wastewater surveillance data to the National Wastewater Surveillance System, set up by the CDC in 2020 to identify case surges and new variants. (Read More)