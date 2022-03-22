mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines Show No Impact on IVF Success Rates

(Medscape) – mRNA COVID-19 vaccines do not appear to affect the outcomes of in vitro fertilization (IVF), a new study from Israel finds. There has been concern over a possible detrimental effect given the similarity between syncytin-1, a human placental fusion protein, and the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein expressed after administration of the COVID-19 vaccine, say Dr. Sarit Avraham of Shamir Medical Center, in Tzrifin, and colleagues. (Read More)