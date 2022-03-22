In a First, Brain Implant Lets Man with Complete Paralysis Spell Out Thoughts: ‘I Love My Cool Son.’

(Science) – In its final stages, the neurological disease amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) can bring extreme isolation. People lose control of their muscles, and communication may become impossible. But with the help of an implanted device that reads his brain signals, a man in this "complete" locked-in state could select letters and form sentences, researchers report this week.