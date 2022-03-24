The NIH’s Identity Crisis: The Pandemic And the Search for a New Leader Leave the Agency at a Crossroads

(STAT News) – Much of the debate about the NIH centers on whether the agency should focus on “basic science” — fundamental research questions without immediate benefits to society — or on ambitious, instant-impact projects in the mold of Operation Warp Speed, the herculean government effort that developed Covid-19 vaccines in an astonishing nine months. The NIH has emphasized basic science since its inception in 1887, and the mission has largely remained constant even amid political tumult and an evolving scientific landscape. The debate raises sweeping questions about the division of labor between industry and academia; the government’s role in bringing new medicines to market; and whether federally funded scientists should stay the course or throw out their decades-old playbook entirely. (Read More)