Weekly Covid Cases in UK Increased by 1 Million, Figures Show

March 25, 2022

(The Guardian) – The number of coronavirus infections across the UK rose by an estimated 1 million cases compared with the previous week, with figures in Scotland at a record high, data from the Office for National Statistics has revealed. According to the latest information from the ONS, based on swabs collected from randomly selected households, an estimated 9% of the population in Scotland had Covid in the week ending 20 March – about one in 11 people. The figure is the highest recorded by the survey since it began looking at the situation in Scotland in October 2020. (Read More)

