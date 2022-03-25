COVID and Schizophrenia: Why This Deadly Mix Can Deepen Understanding of the Brain

(NPR) – “People with schizophrenia were not actually deemed as ‘the priority vulnerable population’ to be served or to be addressed in the same way as people who had other chronic health conditions and who were over a certain age,” Myrick says. “So we kind of got left out.” This omission occurred even as new data published in JAMA Psychiatry showed that people with schizophrenia are nearly three times more likely to die from COVID-19 than the general population. Their risk of death from the virus is greater than for people with diabetes, heart disease or any other condition aside from age. (Read More)