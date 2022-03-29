Tuberculosis Cases Rose Over 9% in 2021 After Dropping in 2020, CDC Says

March 29, 2022

(Axios) – Tuberculosis cases in the U.S. jumped over 9% in 2021 from 2020 numbers, though cases are still significantly lower than years prior, according to a new study published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Driving the news: Cases “substantially” fell by nearly 20% in 2020, which researchers say is likely due to either delayed diagnoses or a true reduction because of mitigation efforts and changes in travel policies due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the increase the following year is likely driven by people who had symptoms in 2020 but weren’t diagnosed until 2021, the CDC researchers said. (Read More)

