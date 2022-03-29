The BA.2 Subvariant of Omicron Accounts for Over Half of New U.S. Coronavirus Cases, the C.D.C. Estimates.

(New York Times) – According to estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday, the highly contagious Omicron subvariant known as BA.2, which led to a surge of coronavirus cases in Europe, is now the dominant version of the virus in new U.S. cases. Last week, the World Health Organization reiterated that BA.2 was the dominant version of Omicron around the world, and Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the C.D.C., said she anticipated it would become dominant in the United States in short order. (Read More)