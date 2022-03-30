Careful Measures During Embryo Transfer Can Improve Success of IVF

March 30, 2022

(UPI) – Ultrasound guidance and soft catheters are among the measures that can be used during embryo transfer to help improve the chances of successful in-vitro fertilization (IVF), according to a British study. “It is reassuring to see that some of the interventions that are used regularly in the U.K. … appear to increase the likelihood of pregnancy,” said lead author Dr. Bassel Al Wattar, of University College London’s Institute for Women’s Health.  (Read More)

