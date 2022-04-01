Covid Infections at All-Time High in England, ONS Data Reveals

(The Guardian) – Coronavirus infection levels have hit an all-time high in England with one in 13 thought to have had Covid in the most recent week, data from the Office for National Statistics has revealed. The latest figures also reveal that the number of coronavirus infections across the UK rose by about 650,000 compared with the week before, with 4,908,900 people estimated to have had Covid in the most recent week. (Read More)