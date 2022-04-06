Bed Net That ‘Grounds’ Mosquitoes Cuts Malaria Cases

(SciDevNet) – An innovative bed net that immobilises mosquitoes by making them unable to move or fly, has the potential to significantly reduce malaria infection in children, according to trial data analysis. Malaria is a leading cause of illness and death in many developing countries, with young children and pregnant women most affected. In 2020 it killed 627,000 people, and 96 per cent of those deaths occurred in Africa, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates. While traditional insecticides kill the mosquito by poisoning its nervous system, a new net laced with chlorfenapyr insecticide causes wing muscle cramps which stop the mosquito from flying, meaning it starves to death, says the study published in The Lancet.