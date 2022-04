‘We Need to Be More Diverse’: More Than Half of Data Used in Health Care AI Comes from the U.S. and China

(STAT News) – As medicine continues to test automated machine learning tools, many hope that low-cost support tools will help narrow care gaps in countries with constrained resources. But new research suggests it’s those countries that are least represented in the data being used to design and test most clinical AI — potentially making those gaps even wider. (Read More)