BA.2 COVID-19 Variant Spreads in the US, But Experts See Minimal Cause for Alarm

(All Sides) – The BA.2 subvariant of the Omicron COVID-19 variant now accounts for about 72% of all new cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But voices across the media spectrum say it shouldn’t raise concerns about another deadly surge. Media coverage on left and right highlights experts who say it’s unlikely that BA.2 will accelerate deaths and disrupt the U.S. economy. (Read More)