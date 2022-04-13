Major Insurers Are Scamming Billions from Medicare, Whistle-Blowers Say

(Bloomberg) – Ross had already filed a sealed whistleblower suit against the company, which later merged with Kaiser Permanente in 2017. After years of investigating, the Justice Department took up her case last year. Other whistleblowers came forward too, with allegations accusing Kaiser and some of its competitors of inflating how sick their members appeared to be to get higher payments from Medicare. (Read More)