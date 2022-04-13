Turf Wars Heat Up After Pandemic Blurred Provider Treatment Lines

(Axios) – Nurse practitioners, physicians assistants and pharmacists are pressing for more autonomy to diagnose patients, recommend treatments and write prescriptions, and doctors’ aren’t pleased. Why it matters: So-called scope of practice fights have been going on for decades. But certain emergency powers granted during the pandemic allowed advanced practice providers who were not doctors to provide more services than ever before and reignited the battle in many states. (Read More)