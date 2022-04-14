Two New Omicron Variants Are Spreading in N.Y. and Elsewhere. Here’s What We Know

(NPR) – On Wednesday, health officials in New York said that two new omicron variants are spreading rapidly in the state. The variants appear to be causing a small surge in cases in central New York state, the department of health said. Known as BA.2.12 and BA.2.12.1, the variants are closely related to the BA.2 variant – a version of omicron that has caused surges across Europe and is now dominant across the U.S. Together the two new variants now comprise 90% of cases in central New York. (Read More)