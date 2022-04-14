Why Autism Therapies Have an Evidence Problem

(The Scientist) – In fact, Whitehouse’s findings were not outliers. Another 2020 study—the Autism Intervention Meta-Analysis, or Project AIM for short—plus a string of reviews over the past decade also highlight the lack of evidence for most forms of autism therapy. Yet clinical guidelines and funding organizations have continued to emphasize the efficacy of practices such as applied behavior analysis (ABA). And early intervention remains a near-universal recommendation for autistic children at diagnosis. (Read More)