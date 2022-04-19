CDC Launches New Infectious Disease Forecasting

April 19, 2022

(The Verge) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officially launched a new center that will forecast infectious disease outbreaks. The Center for Forecasting and Outbreak Analytics is “the equivalent of the National Weather Service for infectious diseases,” the agency said in a statement Tuesday. Along with experts in data analytics and disease modeling, the center will also have communications specialists on staff to interpret the information for the public. (Read More)

