Four Lessons form the Pandemic to Reboot the NIH

(Nature) – To understand this pivotal moment, Nature spoke to researchers about how the NIH can continue to foster innovation and address some of the issues that have challenged it for decades. They say they hope that the NIH can channel the same sense of urgency and coordination that it brought to the COVID-19 pandemic to pressing health issues, that it should take more action to bolster the diversity of the biomedical workforce and that it should invest significantly more money into social and behavioural science and health-disparities research. (Read More)