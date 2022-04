UK Patient Had COVID-19 for 505 Days Straight, Study Shows

(Associated Press) – A U.K. patient with a severely weakened immune system had COVID-19 for almost a year and a half, scientists reported, underscoring the importance of protecting vulnerable people from the coronavirus. There’s no way to know for sure whether it was the longest-lasting COVID-19 infection because not everyone gets tested, especially on a regular basis like this case. (Read More)