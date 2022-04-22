Making Science More Open Is Good for Research–But Bad for Security

(Wired) – But a new paper in the journal PLoS Biology argues that, while the swell of the open science movement is on the whole a good thing, it isn't without risks. Though the speed of open-access publishing means important research gets out more quickly, it also means the checks required to ensure that risky science isn't being tossed online are less meticulous. In particular, the field of synthetic biology—which involves the engineering of new organisms or the reengineering of existing organisms to have new abilities—faces what is called a dual-use dilemma: that while quickly released research may be used for the good of society, it could also be co-opted by bad actors to conduct biowarfare or bioterrorism. It also could increase the potential for an accidental release of a dangerous pathogen if, for example, someone inexperienced were able to easily get their hands on a how-to guide for designing a virus.