Physicians Are Uneasy as Colorado Collects Providers’ Diversity Data

(Kaiser Health News) – Research shows that when patients see health providers who share their cultural background, speak the same language, or mirror their experiences, their health care outcomes improve. Now, Colorado is trying to help patients find such providers. As part of this effort, the state is asking insurers offering certain health plans to collect demographic information, such as race, ethnicity, disability status, sexual orientation, and gender identity, from both health professionals and enrollees — a move that some health care workers say could threaten their safety.