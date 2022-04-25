Majority of Family Members of Covid Patients Treated in the ICU Reported PTSD Symptoms

April 25, 2022

(STAT News) – A majority of family members of Covid-19 patients treated in ICUs reported significant symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder in the following months, according to a study published Monday that sheds new light on the impact of hospital visitation restrictions during the pandemic. The prevalence of PTSD symptoms was roughly twice the rate typically seen after a family member’s ICU stay before the pandemic, which the authors said was likely explained by the lack of access to loved ones during their ICU stay. (Read More)

Posted by

Posted in Clinical / Medical, Covid-19, Disaster Ethics, highlights, Mental Health, News

Ad