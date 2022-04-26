Global Coalition Seeks $4.8 Billion for Polio Eradication Initiative

(STAT News) – The Global Polio Eradication Initiative said Tuesday that it is seeking $4.8 billion to fund operations over the next five years aimed at finally ridding the world of polio. The partners in the effort announced the funding request as they laid out an investment case for the program. A pledging conference will be held in Germany in October. They said the world would save $33.1 billion this century by eradicating polio, compared to the cost of continually battling to contain it. (Read More)