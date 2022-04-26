Parkinson’s Disease Symptoms ‘Reversed’ by Mini Implant, Trial Suggests

(BBC) – A hospital in Bristol is believed to be the first in the world to implant a device into a brain to reverse the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease. Southmead Hospital surgeons used a tiny deep brain stimulation (DBS) device to override abnormal brain-cell firing patterns caused by Parkinson’s. Tony Howells, the first person to receive the treatment as part of a trial, said the impact was “amazing”. Twenty-five patients have been selected for the trial that concludes next year. (Read More)