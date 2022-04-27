Sri Lanka’s Economic Crisis Cripples Health Services

(SciDevNet) – Sri Lanka’s acute economic crisis has begun to tell on its health care system with critical medicines running out for want of hard currency to import supplies, experts say. “The limited access to US dollars, import regulations and fuel shortages have stalled supply chains and distribution systems so that the health ministry may not be able to order regular medicines and items needed to supply all the hospitals and service providers as during normal times,” says Kumari Vinodhani Navaratne, a Colombo-based public health specialist formerly affiliated with the World Bank and currently with the Asian Development Bank. (Read More)