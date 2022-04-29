Even When the Pandemic Fades, the Depression It Has Wrought Will Linger

(STAT News) – As part of the Covid States Project, since the beginning of the pandemic we and our colleagues at four U.S. universities have been surveying about 20,000 adults in all 50 states and the District of Columbia every six weeks about topics ranging from mask wearing and vaccines to politics and mental health. In our latest survey, published Wednesday, 4 in 10 respondents said they knew at least one person who had died of Covid-19; 1 in 7 said they’d lost a family member. Americans continue to feel these losses — and all the other losses wrought by Covid-19 — acutely. (Read More)