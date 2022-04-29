Researchers Test the Power of Machine Learning to Unravel Long Covid’s Mysteries

(STAT News) – One of the largest sources of real-world data on long Covid is a first-of-its-kind centralized federal database of electronic health records called the National Covid Cohort Collaborative, or N3C. Kickstarted as part of a $25 million National Institutes of Health award early in the pandemic, N3C now includes deidentified patient data from 72 sites around the country, representing 13 million patients and nearly 5 million Covid cases. (Read More)