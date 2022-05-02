Connecticut Passes Bill to Make State Safe Haven for Abortion Providers

(Axios) – The Connecticut state Senate passed a bill late Friday night to protect abortion providers from bans in other states that are enforced via civil lawsuits. Driving the news: The unique legislation is a direct response to laws in Texas, Idaho and Oklahoma that ban abortions either entirely or as soon as six weeks into pregnancy and allow private parties to sue anyone who they suspect has helped a person obtain an abortion. (Read More)