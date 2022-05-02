Mental Health App Boom Raises Alarms

(Axios) – The same pandemic-driven boom in mental health and wellness apps that helped ease two years of COVID-driven discontents is now raising alarms over privacy, efficacy and a blurring of the line between formal medical treatment and general self-care. Why it matters: Online services for mental health have given more people easy access to help than ever before, and the sector is booming with investment. Yes, but: Not every mental health problem can be solved with an app, and consumers are confused by the range of options available — faced with advertising for apps that can sometimes conflate serious mental health issues with vaguer well-being concerns. (Read More)